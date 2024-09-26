Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 902.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $876,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Steven Madden Trading Down 2.4 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

