Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $935,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.8 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

