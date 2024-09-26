Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $23,495,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,788. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

