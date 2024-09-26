Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 10,900 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 265.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at $227.54 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $149.19 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

