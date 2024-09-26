Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,400 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after buying an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,810,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,645,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,883,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

