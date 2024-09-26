Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.30 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.92.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

