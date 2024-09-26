18,903 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRD opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $129.75 and a 12 month high of $190.23.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.10.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

