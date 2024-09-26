Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,065 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 518,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.8 %

G stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

