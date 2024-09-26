AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $359.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $366.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

