Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 792,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of B2Gold worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,912,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,818,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in B2Gold by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 182,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

