Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $3.53 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

XRAY opened at $25.73 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

