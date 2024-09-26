Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,779 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 190,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,447 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,068 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 67.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,661 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 115.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,995 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

