AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

VPL opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

