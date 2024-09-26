AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $65,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS NJAN opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

