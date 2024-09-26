AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

