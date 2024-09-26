Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Holdings Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Up 6.6 %

Duolingo stock opened at $287.54 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.34.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

