Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,874 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BRP were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

