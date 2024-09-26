Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $463.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $467.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

