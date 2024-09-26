STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,698 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $236.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

