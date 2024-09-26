Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,705 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REPX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,266,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

