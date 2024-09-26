Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $161.49 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,867 shares of company stock worth $29,878,106. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.