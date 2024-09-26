State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 54,596 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,596 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Certara worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

