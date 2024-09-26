State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of New York Community Bancorp worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,051,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 227,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

