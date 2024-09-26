MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MYR Group by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,452,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $181.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.