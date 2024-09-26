State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,206 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 239,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE HI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

