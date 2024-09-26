State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 52,997 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NEP stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

