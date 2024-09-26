State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PHINIA by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in PHINIA by 151.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PHINIA by 147.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PHINIA by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHIN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded PHINIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

