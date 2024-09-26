State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after buying an additional 457,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,245,000 after buying an additional 217,006 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

