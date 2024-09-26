State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,040 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,040 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

