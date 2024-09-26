Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,101.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $49,271.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.