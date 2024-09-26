Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,433,000 after buying an additional 192,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 742,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after acquiring an additional 380,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.85.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INSP opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.95 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

