Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,390 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

