State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 138.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $334,849.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,044. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

