Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.75.

NYSE ABG opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $229.92. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

