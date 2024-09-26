Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

