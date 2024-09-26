Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
