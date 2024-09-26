Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $430.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $285.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $378.05 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.73 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 55.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 327.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.