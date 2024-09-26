The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ) & Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Critical Survey

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) and The PMI Group (OTCMKTS:PPMIQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and The PMI Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $269.00 million 1.97 $4.00 million $1.31 8.53 The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The PMI Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 The PMI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambac Financial Group and The PMI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.06%.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and The PMI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 19.27% 10.79% 1.83% The PMI Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ambac Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats The PMI Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About The PMI Group

(Get Free Report)

The PMI Group, Inc. (TPG) through its subsidiary PMI Mortgage Insurance Co. (MIC), and its affiliated companies (collectively PMI), provides residential mortgage insurance in the United States. During the year ended December 31, 2009, the Company operated in three business segments: United States Mortgage Insurance Operations, International Operations and Corporate and Other. As a United States residential mortgage insurer, PMI offers a variety of mortgage insurance products to meet the capital and credit risk mitigation needs of its customers. In November 2011, the Company announced that it has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

