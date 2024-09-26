Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nkarta were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKTX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Nkarta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,099,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,018,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at $830,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nkarta Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.