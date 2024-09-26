Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Hippo worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hippo by 79.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $446.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

