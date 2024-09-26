Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 7,698 shares.

Scully Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

