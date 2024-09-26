Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.36

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.36 and traded as low as C$24.39. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$24.62, with a volume of 2,633 shares.

Currency Exchange International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

