GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.18

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and traded as low as $23.80. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 507,844 shares traded.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

