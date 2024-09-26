Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.42

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.42 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 273.50 ($3.66). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.72), with a volume of 949,579 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,323.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -1,904.76%.

Insider Activity at Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,950 ($18,679.70). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

