Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.62

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.62 and traded as low as C$46.60. Calian Group shares last traded at C$46.78, with a volume of 13,265 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

Calian Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.39.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9325726 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Calian Technologies Ltd bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,480.00. In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Also, insider Calian Technologies Ltd acquired 1,600 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,480.00. Insiders purchased a total of 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $122,953 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

