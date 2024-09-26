Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares traded.
Great Thunder Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Thunder Gold
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Great Thunder Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Thunder Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.