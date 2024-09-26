PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 134,978 shares changing hands.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
