PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.63

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and traded as high as $14.02. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 134,978 shares changing hands.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.