Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Increases By 15,066.7%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 15,066.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heineken Price Performance

HEINY stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Heineken has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $52.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

