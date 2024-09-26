Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 6,783.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Halberd Stock Performance

HALB opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Halberd has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

