Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in September

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

Shares of ETCC stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Environmental Tectonics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.